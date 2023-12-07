Specifications for the 2011 Renault Latitude 2.5 V6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Renault Latitude 2.5 V6 X43 2.5L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1565 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1552 mm
|Ground Clearance
|138 mm
|Wheelbase
|2762 mm
|Height
|1483 mm
|Length
|4897 mm
|Width
|1832 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1600 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2110 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|650 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|510 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|230 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4400
|Maxiumum Torque
|235 Nm
|Makimum Power
|133 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/50 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/50 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf1Abl1Cbuc970111
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Traction Control System