Specifications for the 2011 Renault Megane Dynamique. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Renault Megane Dynamique X32 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1546 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1547 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2641 mm
|Height
|1471 mm
|Length
|4295 mm
|Width
|1808 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1357 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1828 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|680 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|470 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|186 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|3750
|Maxiumum Torque
|195 Nm
|Makimum Power
|103 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/60 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/60 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Lower Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf1Bzac0T12345678
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Side Airbags
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $750
- Satellite Navigation
