Specifications for the 2011 Renault Megane Renault Sport 250 Cup. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Renault Megane Renault Sport 250 Cup X95 2.0L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1546 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1547 mm
|Ground Clearance
|138 mm
|Wheelbase
|2646 mm
|Height
|1435 mm
|Length
|4299 mm
|Width
|1848 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1393 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1835 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|442 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|201 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|340 Nm
|Makimum Power
|184 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8.25X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.25X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Upper And Lower Control Arms
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Door Pillar
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf1Dzn10641723456
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Leather Upholstery
- Metallic Paint
- Xenon Headlights
Current Renault Megane pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|R.s. Trophy 5D Hatchback
|1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$64,500
|R.s. Trophy 5D Hatchback
|1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$61,600
|R.s. Ultime 5D Hatchback
|1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$68,400
|R.s. Ultime 5D Hatchback
|1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$65,500
|R.s. Trophy 5D Hatchback
|1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$63,200
|R.s. Trophy 5D Hatchback
|1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$60,300
|R.s. Trophy 5D Hatchback
|1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$66,500
|R.s. Trophy 5D Hatchback
|1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$63,500
|R.s. Ultime 5D Hatchback
|1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$70,500
|R.s. Ultime 5D Hatchback
|1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$67,500