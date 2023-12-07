Specifications for the 2011 Renault Trafic 2.0 Dci Lwb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Renault Trafic 2.0 Dci Lwb L2H1 My11 2.0L Diesel 2D Van
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|3
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1615 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1630 mm
|Ground Clearance
|162 mm
|Wheelbase
|3498 mm
|Height
|1959 mm
|Length
|5182 mm
|Width
|1904 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1794 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2925 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1200 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|90 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|3
|CO2 Emissions
|220 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|8.3 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3500
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|290 Nm
|Makimum Power
|85 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/65 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/65 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Panhard Rod, Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|150 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Lh Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf1Flbhb600000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
Current Renault Trafic pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|L1 Swb Pro 3D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$51,000
|L1 Swb Pro 3D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$49,000
|L1 Swb Premium 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$54,000
|L2 Lwb Pro 3D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$53,000
|L2 Lwb Pro 3D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$51,000
|L2 Lwb Crew Pro 3D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$58,000
|L2 Lwb Premium 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$56,000
|L2 Lwb Crew Lifestyle 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$63,000