2011 Skoda Octavia 103 TDI 1Z My11 2.0L Diesel 5D Liftback

2011 Skoda Octavia 103 TDI 1Z My11 2.0L Diesel 5D Liftback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2011 Skoda Octavia 103 TDI. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1538 mm
Tracking Rear 1508 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2578 mm
Height 1462 mm
Length 4569 mm
Width 1769 mm
Kerb Weight 1545 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 650 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 134 g/km
Green House 8
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 5.1 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 103 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Rh Side In Boot Compartment
VIN Number Tmb@E&1Z*9#123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Czech Republic

Current Skoda Octavia pricing and specs

Style 110Tsi 4D Sedan 1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $39,000
Style 110Tsi 4D Wagon 1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $40,200
Rs 180Tsi 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD $50,500
Rs 180Tsi 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD $51,700
Style 110Tsi 4D Sedan 1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $40,590