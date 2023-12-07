Specifications for the 2011 Skoda Octavia 77 TDI. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Skoda Octavia 77 TDI 1Z My12 1.6L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1535 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1508 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2578 mm
|Height
|1468 mm
|Length
|4569 mm
|Width
|1769 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1560 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|650 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|129 g/km
|Green House
|8
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|4.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4400
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|77 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/60 R15
|Rear Tyre
|205/60 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rh Side In Boot Compartment
|VIN Number
|Tmb@E&1Z*9#123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Czech Republic
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tinted Windows
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $540
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $790
- Metallic Paint - $490
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $640
- Power Sunroof - $1,730
- Satellite Navigation - $2,890
Current Skoda Octavia pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Style 110Tsi 4D Sedan
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$39,000
|Style 110Tsi 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$40,200
|Rs 180Tsi 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$50,500
|Rs 180Tsi 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$51,700
|Style 110Tsi 4D Sedan
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$40,590
|Style 110Tsi 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$40,800
|Rs 180Tsi 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$51,300
|Rs 180Tsi 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$52,500
|Sportline 110Tsi 4D Sedan
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$40,590
|Sportline 110Tsi 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$42,490
|Sportline 110Tsi 4D Sedan
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$39,000
|Sportline 110Tsi 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$40,800