2011 Skoda Superb 103 TDI Ambition 3T My12 2.0L Diesel 4D Sedan

2011 Skoda Superb 103 TDI Ambition 3T My12 2.0L Diesel 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2011 Skoda Superb 103 TDI Ambition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1545 mm
Tracking Rear 1518 mm
Ground Clearance 139 mm
Wheelbase 2761 mm
Height 1462 mm
Length 4838 mm
Width 1817 mm
Kerb Weight 1655 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 161 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Economy City 6.1 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4200
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 103 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 7X16
Rear Rim Size 7X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
VIN Number Tmbbf@3T*9#123456
Country Manufactured Czech Republic

