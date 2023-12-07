WhichCar
2011 Skoda Yeti 103 TDI (4X4) 5L 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2011 Skoda Yeti 103 TDI (4X4) 5L 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact

Specifications for the 2011 Skoda Yeti 103 TDI (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1541 mm
Tracking Rear 1537 mm
Ground Clearance 180 mm
Wheelbase 2578 mm
Height 1691 mm
Length 4223 mm
Width 1793 mm
Kerb Weight 1615 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 700 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 162 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Economy City 6.2 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4200
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 103 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/50 R17
Rear Tyre 225/50 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Tmbmd@5L*C#123456
Country Manufactured Czech Republic