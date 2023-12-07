WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Skoda
  3. Yeti
  4. 77 Tsi (4X2)

2011 Skoda Yeti 77 Tsi (4X2) 5L 1.2L Petrol 4D Wagon

2011 Skoda Yeti 77 Tsi (4X2) 5L 1.2L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact

Specifications for the 2011 Skoda Yeti 77 Tsi (4X2). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Skoda Yeti News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1541 mm
Tracking Rear 1537 mm
Ground Clearance 180 mm
Wheelbase 2578 mm
Height 1691 mm
Length 4223 mm
Width 1793 mm
Kerb Weight 1380 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 600 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 154 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.6 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1550
Maxiumum Torque 175 Nm
Makimum Power 77 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/60 R16
Rear Tyre 215/60 R16
Front Rim Size 7X16
Rear Rim Size 7X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Tmbkf@5L*C#123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact
Country Manufactured Czech Republic