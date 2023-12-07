Specifications for the 2011 Skoda Yeti 77 Tsi (4X2). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Skoda Yeti 77 Tsi (4X2) 5L 1.2L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Tracking Front
|1541 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1537 mm
|Ground Clearance
|180 mm
|Wheelbase
|2578 mm
|Height
|1691 mm
|Length
|4223 mm
|Width
|1793 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1380 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|8
|CO2 Emissions
|165 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1550
|Maxiumum Torque
|175 Nm
|Makimum Power
|77 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/60 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/60 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7X16
|Rear Rim Size
|7X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Tmbkf@5L*C#123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Country Manufactured
|Czech Republic
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tinted Windows
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $540
- Fog Lights - Front - $340
- Heated Front Seats - $290
- Metallic Paint - $490
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $640
- Parking Distance Control Front - $350
- Power Sunroof - $1,990
- Premium Sound System - $790
- Xenon Headlights - $1,490