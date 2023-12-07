Specifications for the 2011 Ssangyong Rexton Ii Rx270 Xdi (7 Seat). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Ssangyong Rexton Ii Rx270 Xdi (7 Seat) Y200 My10 Upgrade 2.7L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1550 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1540 mm
|Ground Clearance
|230 mm
|Wheelbase
|2820 mm
|Height
|1826 mm
|Length
|4720 mm
|Width
|1870 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2088 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2760 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|670 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|3
|CO2 Emissions
|242 g/km
|Green House
|5
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|9.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|340 Nm
|Makimum Power
|121 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/60 R18
|Rear Tyre
|255/60 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Kpth0*Ifs6P123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Rear Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Hill Descent Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Roof Racks
- Side Front AirBags
- Traction Control System