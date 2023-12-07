Specifications for the 2011 Suzuki Grand Vitara Adventure. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Suzuki Grand Vitara Adventure Jb My08 Upgrade 2.4L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Tracking Front
|1570 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1570 mm
|Ground Clearance
|200 mm
|Wheelbase
|2640 mm
|Height
|1695 mm
|Length
|4500 mm
|Width
|1810 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1567 kg
|Gcm
|3700 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2100 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1850 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|530 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|212 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|225 Nm
|Makimum Power
|122 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/70 R16
|Rear Tyre
|225/70 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jsajtda4V00123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Nudge Bar
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Roof Racks
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Traction Control System