Specifications for the 2011 Toyota Fj Cruiser Gsj15R. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Toyota Fj Cruiser Gsj15R 4.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1605 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1605 mm
|Ground Clearance
|224 mm
|Wheelbase
|2690 mm
|Height
|1830 mm
|Length
|4670 mm
|Width
|1905 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1955 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2510 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2250 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|555 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|72 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|5.5
|CO2 Emissions
|267 g/km
|Green House
|4.5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|4400
|Maxiumum Torque
|380 Nm
|Makimum Power
|200 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/70 R17
|Rear Tyre
|265/70 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Rear Door Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jtebu11F10K123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $400