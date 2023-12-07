Specifications for the 2011 Toyota Kluger Grande (FWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Toyota Kluger Grande (FWD) Gsu40R My11 Upgrade 3.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1630 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1645 mm
|Ground Clearance
|206 mm
|Wheelbase
|2790 mm
|Height
|1760 mm
|Length
|4785 mm
|Width
|1910 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1935 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2630 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|700 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|700 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|72 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|5.5
|CO2 Emissions
|259 g/km
|Green House
|5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6200
|Torque RPM
|4700
|Maxiumum Torque
|337 Nm
|Makimum Power
|201 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/55 R19
|Rear Tyre
|245/55 R19
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jteds42A302000011
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Rear Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 4 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Rear Spoiler
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack
- Reversing Camera
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Third Row Seats
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $520
Current Toyota Kluger pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Gx 2Wd 5D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$51,790
|Gxl 2Wd 5D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$61,310
|Grande 2Wd 5D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$73,257
|Gx AWD 5D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$55,790
|Grande AWD 5D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$75,650
|Gx Hybrid AWD 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$58,290
|Gxl Hybrid AWD 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$67,810
|Grande Hybrid AWD 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$80,230
|Gxl AWD 5D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$65,310
|Gx 2Wd 5D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$54,420
|Gxl 2Wd 5D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$63,940
|Grande 2Wd 5D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$75,880
|Gx AWD 5D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$58,420
|Grande AWD 5D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$78,280
|Gxl 2Wd + Opt Colour 5D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$64,615
|Grande AWD + Opt Colour 5D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$78,955
|Grande 2Wd + Opt Colour 5D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$76,555
|Gx 2Wd + Opt Colour 5D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$55,095
|Gx AWD + Opt Colour 5D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$59,095
|Gx Hybrid AWD 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$60,920
|Gxl Hybrid AWD 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$70,440
|Grande Hybrid AWD 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$82,860
|Gx Hybrid AWD + Opt Colour 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$61,595
|Gxl Hybrid AWD + Opt Colour 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$71,115
|Grande Hybrid AWD + Opt Colour 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$83,535
|Gxl AWD 5D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$67,940
|Gxl AWD + Opt Colour 5D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$68,615
|Gx 2Wd 5D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$53,100
|Gxl 2Wd 5D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$62,300
|Grande 2Wd 5D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$74,000
|Gx AWD 5D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$57,000
|Grande AWD 5D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$76,300
|Gxl 2Wd + Opt Colour 5D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$63,000
|Grande AWD + Opt Colour 5D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$77,000
|Grande 2Wd + Opt Colour 5D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$74,600
|Gx 2Wd + Opt Colour 5D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$53,700
|Gx AWD + Opt Colour 5D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$57,600
|Gx Hybrid AWD 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$59,400
|Gxl Hybrid AWD 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$68,700
|Grande Hybrid AWD 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$80,800
|Gx Hybrid AWD + Opt Colour 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$60,100
|Gxl Hybrid AWD + Opt Colour 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$69,300
|Grande Hybrid AWD + Opt Colour 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$81,400
|Gxl AWD 5D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$66,200
|Gxl AWD + Opt Colour 5D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$66,900