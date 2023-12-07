WhichCar
2011 Toyota Rukus Halo Le Aze151R 2.4L Petrol 4D Wagon

2011 Toyota Rukus Halo Le Aze151R 2.4L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2011 Toyota Rukus Halo Le. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1525 mm
Tracking Rear 1520 mm
Ground Clearance 130 mm
Wheelbase 2600 mm
Height 1645 mm
Length 4260 mm
Width 1760 mm
Kerb Weight 1395 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1855 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 460 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 208 g/km
Green House 6
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 224 Nm
Makimum Power 123 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Upper Pass Side C-Pillar
VIN Number Jtlze4Fe500001234
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Japan