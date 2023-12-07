Specifications for the 2011 Toyota Tarago Glx V6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Toyota Tarago Glx V6 Gsr50R My09 3.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1545 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1550 mm
|Ground Clearance
|145 mm
|Wheelbase
|2950 mm
|Height
|1750 mm
|Length
|4795 mm
|Width
|1800 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1930 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|241 g/km
|Green House
|5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.3 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6200
|Torque RPM
|4700
|Maxiumum Torque
|340 Nm
|Makimum Power
|202 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|215/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jtegs52M307000101
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Rear Air Conditioning
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Roof Racks
- Rear Spoiler
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $455
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $5,858