Specifications for the 2011 Volkswagen Beetle Blackorange. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Volkswagen Beetle Blackorange 9C My10 1.6L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1508 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1487 mm
|Ground Clearance
|102 mm
|Wheelbase
|2516 mm
|Height
|1498 mm
|Length
|4129 mm
|Width
|1721 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1233 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|199 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.3 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|3800
|Maxiumum Torque
|148 Nm
|Makimum Power
|75 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Under Rear Seat
|Compliance Location
|Rear Lower Pass Side Engbay
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzz9Czym123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim
- Metallic Paint
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sports Suspension
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $800
- Power Sunroof - $1,900