2011 Volkswagen Beetle Cabriolet 9C My10 2.0L Petrol 2D Cabriolet

2011 Volkswagen Beetle Cabriolet 9C My10 2.0L Petrol 2D Cabriolet details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2011 Volkswagen Beetle Cabriolet. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1508 mm
Tracking Rear 1487 mm
Ground Clearance 102 mm
Wheelbase 2516 mm
Height 1502 mm
Length 4129 mm
Width 1721 mm
Kerb Weight 1352 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 600 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 211 g/km
Green House 6
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5400
Torque RPM 3200
Maxiumum Torque 172 Nm
Makimum Power 85 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location On Floor Behind Driver Seat
Compliance Location Rear Lower Pass Side Engbay
VIN Number Wvwzzz1Yz6M123456
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Germany