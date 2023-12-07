Specifications for the 2011 Volkswagen Golf 118 Tsi Comfortline. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Volkswagen Golf 118 Tsi Comfortline 1K My12 1.4L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1534 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1507 mm
|Ground Clearance
|153 mm
|Wheelbase
|2574 mm
|Height
|1479 mm
|Length
|4199 mm
|Width
|1785 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1330 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|640 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|150 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.2 L/100km
|Engine
|S/C & T/C Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5900
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|240 Nm
|Makimum Power
|118 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lhs - In Boot Comp On Floor
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzz1Kz8*123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $600
- Leather Upholstery - $3,300
- Metallic Paint - $500
- Mobile Phone Connectivity - $550
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $1,400
- Power Sunroof - $1,900
- Reversing Camera - $500
- Satellite Navigation - $3,000
- Sports pack - $2,000
Current Volkswagen Golf pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Gti 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$54,100
|110Tsi Life 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$37,800
|110Tsi R-Line 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$40,800
|R 4Motion 20 Years 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$74,800
|R 4Motion 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$68,100
|Gti 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$56,090
|110Tsi Life 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$39,190
|110Tsi R-Line 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$42,290
|R 4Motion 20 Years 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$77,490
|R 4Motion 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$70,590