Specifications for the 2011 Volkswagen Passat Cc V6 Fsi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Volkswagen Passat Cc V6 Fsi 3C My12 3.6L Petrol 4D Coupe
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1552 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1559 mm
|Ground Clearance
|136 mm
|Wheelbase
|2711 mm
|Height
|1417 mm
|Length
|4799 mm
|Width
|1855 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1656 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|227 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6600
|Torque RPM
|2400
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|220 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzz3Cz9E123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tinted Windows
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,900
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $2,000
- Comfort Seats Front - $500
- Lane Departure Warning - $1,000
- Metallic Paint - $700
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $900
- Power Sunroof - $2,000
- Reversing Camera - $700
- Satellite Navigation - $2,500
- Premium Sound System - $2,000