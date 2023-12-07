Specifications for the 2011 Volkswagen Polo 66 TDI Comfortline. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Volkswagen Polo 66 TDI Comfortline 6R My11 1.6L Diesel 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1465 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1456 mm
|Ground Clearance
|163 mm
|Wheelbase
|2456 mm
|Height
|1500 mm
|Length
|4064 mm
|Width
|1682 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1140 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|530 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|121 g/km
|Green House
|8
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|4.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4200
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|230 Nm
|Makimum Power
|66 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/55 R15
|Rear Tyre
|195/55 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6X15
|Rear Rim Size
|6X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzz6Rza*123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $600
- Comfort Pack - $500
- Leather Upholstery - $2,300
- Metallic Paint - $500
- Sports pack - $1,500
- Premium Sound System - $770
