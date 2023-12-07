Specifications for the 2011 Volvo C30 1.6 Drive. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Volvo C30 1.6 Drive My11 1.6L Diesel 3D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1535 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1531 mm
|Ground Clearance
|134 mm
|Wheelbase
|2640 mm
|Height
|1447 mm
|Length
|4266 mm
|Width
|1782 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1318 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1780 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|700 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|52 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|104 g/km
|Green House
|9
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|3.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|270 Nm
|Makimum Power
|84 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Left Firewall
|VIN Number
|Yv1Mk764529123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Aluminium Trim
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $850
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,600
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $850
- Combination Pack - $8,000
- Heated Front Seats - $325
- Keyless Entry & Drive - $700
- Lane Change Warning - $1,275
- Lifestyle Pack - $4,500
- Leather Upholstery - $2,500
- Metallic Paint - $1,550
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $575
- Power front seat Driver - $2,075
- Power front seat Passenger - $2,075
- Power Sunroof - $2,150
- Rain Sensing Wipers - $275
- Satellite Navigation - $4,175
- Premium Sound System - $1,425
- Sports Suspension - $800
- Teknik Pack - $4,700
- Wood Grain Trim - $425