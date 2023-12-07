Specifications for the 2011 Volvo V60 D3 Teknik. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Volvo V60 D3 Teknik F My12 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1588 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1585 mm
|Ground Clearance
|136 mm
|Wheelbase
|2776 mm
|Height
|1484 mm
|Length
|4628 mm
|Width
|1865 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1601 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2180 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|579 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|67.5 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|160 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3500
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|120 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|235/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|8X17
|Rear Rim Size
|8X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Left Firewall
|VIN Number
|Yv1Fw7056B1000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Lane Change Warning
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Damping Control - $4,195
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $850
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,600
- CCI & CWAB Pack - $4,175
- Driver Support Pack - $4,990
- Heated Front Seats - $325
- Lane Departure Warning - $2,075
- Metallic Paint - $1,550
- Power Sunroof - $2,550
- Reversing Camera - $795
- Premium Sound System - $1,425
- Xenon Headlights - $2,650
Current Volvo V60 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Ultimate B5 Cross Country Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$72,000
|Ultimate B5 Cross Country Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$74,990