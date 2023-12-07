WhichCar
2011 Volvo V60 T5 F My12 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2011 Volvo V60 T5 F My12 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2011 Volvo V60 T5. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1588 mm
Tracking Rear 1585 mm
Ground Clearance 136 mm
Wheelbase 2776 mm
Height 1484 mm
Length 4628 mm
Width 1865 mm
Kerb Weight 1568 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2130 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 560 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 67.5 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 205 g/km
Green House 6
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.7 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 177 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/50 R17
Rear Tyre 215/50 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Left Firewall
VIN Number Yv1Fw4756B1000012
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Sweden

