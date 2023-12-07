Specifications for the 2012 Alfa Romeo 159 1750 Tbi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Alfa Romeo 159 1750 Tbi 1.7L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1555 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1555 mm
|Ground Clearance
|122 mm
|Wheelbase
|2703 mm
|Height
|1422 mm
|Length
|4660 mm
|Width
|1828 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1430 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|189 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.1 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|147 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/50 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/50 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Rear Lhs On Floor Panel
|VIN Number
|Zar93900012345678
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $1,600
- Power Sunroof - $2,250