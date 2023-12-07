Specifications for the 2012 Alfa Romeo 159 Ti 1750 Tbi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Alfa Romeo 159 Ti 1750 Tbi 1.7L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1555 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1555 mm
|Ground Clearance
|122 mm
|Wheelbase
|2703 mm
|Height
|1422 mm
|Length
|4660 mm
|Width
|1828 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1430 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|189 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.1 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|147 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/40 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Rear Lhs On Floor Panel
|VIN Number
|Zar93900012345678
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Performance Brake Package
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $1,600
- Power Sunroof - $2,250