2012 Alfa Romeo 159 Ti 1750 Tbi 1.7L Petrol 4D Sedan

2012 Alfa Romeo 159 Ti 1750 Tbi 1.7L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2012 Alfa Romeo 159 Ti 1750 Tbi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1555 mm
Tracking Rear 1555 mm
Ground Clearance 122 mm
Wheelbase 2703 mm
Height 1422 mm
Length 4660 mm
Width 1828 mm
Kerb Weight 1430 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 189 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.1 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1400
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 147 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/40 R19
Rear Tyre 235/40 R19
Front Rim Size 8X19
Rear Rim Size 8X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Rear Lhs On Floor Panel
VIN Number Zar93900012345678
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Italy