2012 Alfa Romeo Spider 1750 Tbi My11 1.7L Petrol 2D Convertible

2012 Alfa Romeo Spider 1750 Tbi My11 1.7L Petrol 2D Convertible details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2012 Alfa Romeo Spider 1750 Tbi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1593 mm
Tracking Rear 1575 mm
Ground Clearance 105 mm
Wheelbase 2528 mm
Height 1402 mm
Length 4393 mm
Width 1830 mm
Kerb Weight 1490 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1450 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 192 g/km
Green House 5.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.2 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1400
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 147 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/40 R19
Rear Tyre 235/40 R19
Front Rim Size 8X19
Rear Rim Size 8X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Rear Lower Driver Side Engbay
VIN Number Zar93900001234567
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Italy