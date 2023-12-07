Specifications for the 2012 Aston Martin Rapide Luxe. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Aston Martin Rapide Luxe 5.9L Petrol 4D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1590 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1615 mm
|Ground Clearance
|113 mm
|Wheelbase
|2990 mm
|Height
|1280 mm
|Length
|4721 mm
|Width
|1905 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1990 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|78 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|355 g/km
|Green House
|2.5
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|14.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|5000
|Maxiumum Torque
|600 Nm
|Makimum Power
|350 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R20
|Rear Tyre
|295/35 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|11.0X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|VIN Number
|Scfhcdaj7Aaf00011
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Lifestyle Pack
- Leather Upholstery
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Performance Brake Package
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Premium Sound System
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights