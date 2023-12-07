Specifications for the 2012 Audi A3 1.8 TFSI Attraction. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Audi A3 1.8 TFSI Attraction 8P My13 1.8L Petrol 2D Cabriolet
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1529 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1521 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2578 mm
|Height
|1369 mm
|Length
|4283 mm
|Width
|1765 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1425 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1995 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|700 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|570 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|159 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6200
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|118 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|4 Links, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|30000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rear Lug Comp On S/Wheel Well
|VIN Number
|Truzzz8Px81123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $800
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,900
- Competition Package - $2,400
- Electric Top - $1,300
- Fog Lights - Front - $400
- Heated Front Seats - $750
- Metallic Paint - $1,300
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $800
- Xenon Headlights - $1,900
Current Audi A3 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|35 TFSI Mhev 4D Sedan
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$53,100
|35 TFSI Mhev 4D Sportback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$50,600
|40 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$60,200
|40 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$57,700
|35 TFSI Mhev 4D Sedan
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$51,200
|35 TFSI Mhev 4D Sportback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$46,600
|40 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$58,100
|40 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$53,100