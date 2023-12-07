WhichCar
2012 Audi A3 Sportback 1.4 TFSI Attraction 8P My13 1.4L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2012 Audi A3 Sportback 1.4 TFSI Attraction 8P My13 1.4L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2012 Audi A3 Sportback 1.4 TFSI Attraction. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1534 mm
Tracking Rear 1507 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2578 mm
Height 1423 mm
Length 4292 mm
Width 1765 mm
Kerb Weight 1310 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1870 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 690 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 560 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 137 g/km
Green House 8
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 200 Nm
Makimum Power 92 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Rear Lug Comp On S/Wheel Well
VIN Number Wauzzz8Px9A123456
Country Manufactured Germany

