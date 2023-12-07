Specifications for the 2012 Audi A3 Sportback 1.6 TDI Attraction. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Audi A3 Sportback 1.6 TDI Attraction 8P My13 1.6L Diesel 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1534 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1527 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2578 mm
|Height
|1423 mm
|Length
|4292 mm
|Width
|1765 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1390 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|119 g/km
|Green House
|8.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|4.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4400
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|77 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|30000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rear Lug Comp On S/Wheel Well
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz8Pxaa123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 10 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,050
- Cruise Control - $600
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $750
- Comfort Pack - $2,250
- Fog Lights - Front - $400
- Metallic Paint - $1,300
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $800
- Power front seats - $2,300
- Satellite Navigation - $5,300
- Self Parking - $1,750
- Sunroof - $2,800
- Premium Sound System - $1,200
- Xenon Headlights - $1,800
Current Audi A3 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|35 TFSI Mhev 4D Sedan
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$53,100
|35 TFSI Mhev 4D Sportback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$50,600
|40 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$60,200
|40 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$57,700
|35 TFSI Mhev 4D Sedan
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$51,200
|35 TFSI Mhev 4D Sportback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$46,600
|40 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$58,100
|40 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$53,100