Specifications for the 2012 Audi A3 Sportback 2.0 TDI Ambition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Audi A3 Sportback 2.0 TDI Ambition 8P My13 2.0L Diesel 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1522 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1515 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2578 mm
|Height
|1423 mm
|Length
|4286 mm
|Width
|1765 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1410 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1970 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|560 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|140 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|5.3 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4200
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|103 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|30000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rear Lug Comp On S/Wheel Well
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz8Pxaa123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 10 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,500
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $750
- Comfort Pack - $2,250
- Metallic Paint - $1,300
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $800
- Power front seats - $2,300
- Satellite Navigation - $5,300
- S Line Pack - $4,200
- Self Parking - $1,750
- Sunroof - $2,800
- Premium Sound System - $1,200
- Sports Suspension - $2,400
- Xenon Headlights - $1,800
