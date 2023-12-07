WhichCar
2012 Audi A4 1.8 TFSI B8 (8K) My12 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan

2012 Audi A4 1.8 TFSI B8 (8K) My12 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission Cvt Multitronic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2012 Audi A4 1.8 TFSI. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1556 mm
Tracking Rear 1546 mm
Ground Clearance 108 mm
Wheelbase 2808 mm
Height 1437 mm
Length 4703 mm
Width 1826 mm
Kerb Weight 1470 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 169 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.2 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 4500
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 250 Nm
Makimum Power 118 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/55 R16
Rear Tyre 225/55 R16
Front Rim Size 7.5X16
Rear Rim Size 7.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension 5 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Upper And Lower Control Arms
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link, Upper And Lower Control Arms

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
VIN Number Wauzzz8K#8%123456
Country Manufactured Germany

