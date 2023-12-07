WhichCar
2012 Audi A6 2.0 TDI Avant 4Gl 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2012 Audi A6 2.0 TDI Avant 4Gl 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission Cvt Multitronic 7 Speed
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2012 Audi A6 2.0 TDI Avant. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1630 mm
Tracking Rear 1626 mm
Ground Clearance 155 mm
Wheelbase 2921 mm
Height 1471 mm
Length 4926 mm
Width 1874 mm
Kerb Weight 1650 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2280 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 630 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 135 g/km
Green House 8
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 5.1 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4200
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 380 Nm
Makimum Power 130 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/55 R17
Rear Tyre 225/55 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzz4Gxcn123456
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany

