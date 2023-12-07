WhichCar
2012 Audi A6 Allroad Quattro Le 4Gh 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2012 Audi A6 Allroad Quattro Le 4Gh 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2012 Audi A6 Allroad Quattro Le. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1631 mm
Tracking Rear 1596 mm
Ground Clearance 182 mm
Wheelbase 2905 mm
Height 1452 mm
Length 4940 mm
Width 1898 mm
Kerb Weight 1930 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2505 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 565 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 165 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 6.3 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 580 Nm
Makimum Power 180 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/40 R20
Rear Tyre 255/40 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5X20
Rear Rim Size 8.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzz4Gxcn000011
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi A6 pricing and specs

40 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sedan 2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD $94,175
45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan 2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $113,469
55 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan 3.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $123,469
Allroad Quattro 45 TDI 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $116,375
40 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sedan 2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD $104,100