2012 Audi A8 4.2 Fsi Quattro 4H My12 4.2L Petrol 4D Sedan

2012 Audi A8 4.2 Fsi Quattro 4H My12 4.2L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2012 Audi A8 4.2 Fsi Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1648 mm
Tracking Rear 1639 mm
Ground Clearance 142 mm
Wheelbase 2992 mm
Height 1467 mm
Length 5137 mm
Width 1949 mm
Kerb Weight 1835 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2525 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 690 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 90 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 5.5
CO2 Emissions 219 g/km
Green House 6
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6800
Torque RPM 3500
Maxiumum Torque 445 Nm
Makimum Power 273 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/45 R19
Rear Tyre 255/45 R19
Front Rim Size 8X19
Rear Rim Size 8X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Front Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Rear Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Lower Driver Side Centre Pilla
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzz4Hzan123456
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany

