2012 Audi Q7 4.2 TDI Quattro My13 4.1L Diesel 4D Wagon

2012 Audi Q7 4.2 TDI Quattro My13 4.1L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 7
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2012 Audi Q7 4.2 TDI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1639 mm
Tracking Rear 1681 mm
Ground Clearance 204 mm
Wheelbase 3002 mm
Height 1772 mm
Length 5086 mm
Width 2000 mm
Kerb Weight 2420 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2935 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 695 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 100 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 242 g/km
Green House 5
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 9.2 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 800 Nm
Makimum Power 250 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 275/45 R20
Rear Tyre 275/45 R20
Front Rim Size 9X20
Rear Rim Size 9X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side On Front Door
Compliance Location Rear Luggage Compartment Floor
VIN Number Wauzzz4Lxbd123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Germany

