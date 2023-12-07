Specifications for the 2012 Audi S5 4.2 Fsi Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Audi S5 4.2 Fsi Quattro 8T My12 4.2L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1594 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1581 mm
|Ground Clearance
|114 mm
|Wheelbase
|2751 mm
|Height
|1369 mm
|Length
|4635 mm
|Width
|1854 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1630 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2130 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|63 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|256 g/km
|Green House
|5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|7000
|Torque RPM
|3500
|Maxiumum Torque
|440 Nm
|Makimum Power
|260 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|245/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System, Upper And Lower Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Rear Lug Comp On S/Wheel Well
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz8Tx8A123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 10 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Damping Control - $3,600
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,600
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $2,945
- Heated Front Seats - $800
- Lane Change Warning - $1,430
- Leather Trim Special - $1,100
- Metallic Paint - $1,600
- Power front seats with memory - $1,377
- Power Sunroof - $2,700
- Reversing Camera - $1,100
- Premium Sound System - $1,550
- Television - $2,400
- Voice Recognition System - $1,000
Current Audi S5 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|3.0 TFSI Quattro 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$111,669
|3.0 TFSI Quattro 2D Cabriolet
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$126,369
|3.0 TFSI Quattro 2D Cabriolet
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$135,600
|3.0 TFSI Quattro 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$120,300
|3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$120,300
|3.0 TFSI Quattro 2D Cabriolet
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$130,200
|3.0 TFSI Quattro 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$115,500
|3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$115,500