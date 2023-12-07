Specifications for the 2012 Audi S6 4.0 TFSI Le. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Audi S6 4.0 TFSI Le 4Gl 4.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1627 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1618 mm
|Ground Clearance
|121 mm
|Wheelbase
|2912 mm
|Height
|1440 mm
|Length
|4931 mm
|Width
|1874 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1895 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2505 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|610 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|225 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|550 Nm
|Makimum Power
|309 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/35 R20
|Rear Tyre
|255/35 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Trapezoidal Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz4Gxdn123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Air Suspension
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Comfort Access System
- Cruise Control
- Carbon Fibre Trim
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Head Up Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 14 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Television
Optional Extras
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $6,300
- Lane Change Warning - $3,180
