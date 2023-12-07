WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. S6
  4. 4.0 TFSI Le

2012 Audi S6 4.0 TFSI Le 4Gl 4.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2012 Audi S6 4.0 TFSI Le 4Gl 4.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2012 Audi S6 4.0 TFSI Le. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Audi S6 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1627 mm
Tracking Rear 1618 mm
Ground Clearance 121 mm
Wheelbase 2912 mm
Height 1440 mm
Length 4931 mm
Width 1874 mm
Kerb Weight 1895 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2505 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 610 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 225 g/km
Green House 5.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.6 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1400
Maxiumum Torque 550 Nm
Makimum Power 309 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/35 R20
Rear Tyre 255/35 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5X20
Rear Rim Size 8.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Trapezoidal Link

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzz4Gxdn123456
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi S6 pricing and specs

2.9 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan 2.9L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $158,769
2.9 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan 2.9L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $169,100
2.9 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan 2.9L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $148,000