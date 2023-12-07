WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Tt
  4. S 2.0 TFSI Quattro

2012 Audi Tt S 2.0 TFSI Quattro 8J My12 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe

2012 Audi Tt S 2.0 TFSI Quattro 8J My12 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2012 Audi Tt S 2.0 TFSI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Audi Tt News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1559 mm
Tracking Rear 1553 mm
Ground Clearance 105 mm
Wheelbase 2467 mm
Height 1337 mm
Length 4198 mm
Width 1842 mm
Kerb Weight 1415 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1815 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 400 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 184 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 2500
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 200 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R18
Rear Tyre 245/40 R18
Front Rim Size 9.0X18
Rear Rim Size 9.0X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 30000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Truzzz8Jx81123456
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi Tt pricing and specs

S 2.0 TFSI Quattro S Tronic 2D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD $101,675
45 TFSI Quattro S Tronic 2D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD $84,000
Rs 2.5 TFSI Quattro S Tronic 2D Coupe 2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $139,769
45 TFSI Quattro Final Edition 2D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $88,479
45 TFSI Quattro Final Edition 2D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $85,800