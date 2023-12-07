WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. 1
  4. 18D

2012 BMW 1 18D E88 My12 2.0L Diesel 2D Convertible

2012 BMW 1 18D E88 My12 2.0L Diesel 2D Convertible details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2012 BMW 1 18D. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE BMW 1 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1480 mm
Tracking Rear 1513 mm
Ground Clearance 107 mm
Wheelbase 2660 mm
Height 1411 mm
Length 4360 mm
Width 1748 mm
Kerb Weight 1500 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1940 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 690 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 440 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 51 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 129 g/km
Green House 8
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 4.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 300 Nm
Makimum Power 105 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/50 R17
Rear Tyre 205/50 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wbaum920%0Vg01234
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany

Current BMW 1 pricing and specs

28Ti 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, FWD $59,700
18I M Sport 5D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Cl St, FWD $52,900
M135I Xdrive 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $73,900
28Ti 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, FWD $61,900
18I M Sport 5D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Cl St, FWD $54,800
M135I Xdrive 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $76,600