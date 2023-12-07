Specifications for the 2012 BMW 1 25I. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 BMW 1 25I F20 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1521 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1556 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2690 mm
|Height
|1421 mm
|Length
|4324 mm
|Width
|1765 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1315 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1845 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|670 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|530 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|52 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|154 g/km
|Green House
|8
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1350
|Maxiumum Torque
|310 Nm
|Makimum Power
|160 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|245/40 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|8.0X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wba1A520%0E000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $769
- Aluminium Trim - $500
- Comfort Access System - $653
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $770
- Heated Front Seats - $561
- Lane Departure Warning - $1,077
- Leather Upholstery - $2,000
- Metallic Paint - $1,308
- M Sport Package II - $5,385
- Park Assist - $519
- Parking Distance Control Front - $460
- Power front seats - $1,846
- Power Sunroof - $2,246
- Reversing Camera - $692
- Satellite Navigation - $1,385
- Sport Seats - $1,100
- Premium Sound System - $1,192
- Sports Suspension - $600
- Performance Suspension - $1,692
- Wood Grain Trim - $792
- Xenon Headlights - $1,000
