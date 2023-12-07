WhichCar
2012 BMW 3 18D F30 2.0L Diesel 4D Sedan

2012 BMW 3 18D F30 2.0L Diesel 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2012 BMW 3 18D. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1531 mm
Tracking Rear 1572 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2810 mm
Height 1429 mm
Length 4624 mm
Width 1811 mm
Kerb Weight 1430 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1980 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 745 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 550 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 57 L
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 123 g/km
Green House 8.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Economy City 4.7 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 105 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/55 R16
Rear Tyre 225/55 R16
Front Rim Size 7.5X16
Rear Rim Size 7.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wba3D120%0Ff12345
Country Manufactured Germany

