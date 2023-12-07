WhichCar
2012 Chery J11 (FWD) T1X 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2012 Chery J11 (FWD) T1X 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 2
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2012 Chery J11 (FWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1500 mm
Tracking Rear 1495 mm
Ground Clearance 168 mm
Wheelbase 2510 mm
Height 1716 mm
Length 5285 mm
Width 1765 mm
Kerb Weight 1400 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1775 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 600 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 375 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 57 L
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 214 g/km
Green House 6
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5750
Torque RPM 4300
Maxiumum Torque 182 Nm
Makimum Power 102 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/65 R16
Rear Tyre 215/65 R16
Front Rim Size 7X16
Rear Rim Size 7X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Lvvdb24B%Ad123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured China