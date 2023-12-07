WhichCar
2012 Citroen Ds4 Dstyle E-Hdi 1.6L Diesel 4D Wagon

2012 Citroen Ds4 Dstyle E-Hdi 1.6L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automated Manua
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2012 Citroen Ds4 Dstyle E-Hdi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1531 mm
Tracking Rear 1526 mm
Ground Clearance 164 mm
Wheelbase 2612 mm
Height 1526 mm
Length 4275 mm
Width 1810 mm
Kerb Weight 1375 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1880 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1250 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 680 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 505 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 114 g/km
Green House 8.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 4.4 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3600
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 270 Nm
Makimum Power 82 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R18
Rear Tyre 225/45 R18
Front Rim Size 7X18
Rear Rim Size 7X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location In Boot Compartment On Lhs
VIN Number Vf7Nx9Hr8&Y000011
Country Manufactured France