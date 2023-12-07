Specifications for the 2012 Citroen Ds4 Dstyle E-Hdi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Citroen Ds4 Dstyle E-Hdi 1.6L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automated Manua
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1531 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1526 mm
|Ground Clearance
|164 mm
|Wheelbase
|2612 mm
|Height
|1526 mm
|Length
|4275 mm
|Width
|1810 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1375 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1880 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1250 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|680 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|505 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|114 g/km
|Green House
|8.5
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|4.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3600
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|270 Nm
|Makimum Power
|82 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|In Boot Compartment On Lhs
|VIN Number
|Vf7Nx9Hr8&Y000011
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Leather Upholstery - $2,000
- Metallic Paint - $800
- Premium Sound System - $1,000
- Xenon Headlights - $1,500