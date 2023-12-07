WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Journey
  4. R/T

2012 Dodge Journey R/T Jc My12 3.6L Petrol 4D Wagon

2012 Dodge Journey R/T Jc My12 3.6L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2012 Dodge Journey R/T. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Dodge Journey News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1571 mm
Tracking Rear 1582 mm
Ground Clearance 182 mm
Wheelbase 2890 mm
Height 1691 mm
Length 4888 mm
Width 1878 mm
Kerb Weight 1942 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2472 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 510 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 77 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 242 g/km
Green House 5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.4 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6350
Torque RPM 4350
Maxiumum Torque 342 Nm
Makimum Power 206 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/55 R19
Rear Tyre 225/55 R19
Front Rim Size 7.0X19
Rear Rim Size 7.0X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System, Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Right Hand Front Floorpan
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number 3C4Pdckg*#T123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured United States Of America