Specifications for the 2012 Dodge Journey Sxt. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Dodge Journey Sxt Jc My12 3.6L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1571 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1582 mm
|Ground Clearance
|182 mm
|Wheelbase
|2890 mm
|Height
|1691 mm
|Length
|4888 mm
|Width
|1878 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1942 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2472 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|530 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|77 L
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|242 g/km
|Green House
|5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6350
|Torque RPM
|4350
|Maxiumum Torque
|342 Nm
|Makimum Power
|206 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/65 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/65 R17
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Control Arm, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System, Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Right Hand Front Floorpan
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|3C4Pdcjg*#T123456
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Roof Rails
- Side Airbags
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $450