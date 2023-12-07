WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Focus
  4. Titanium

2012 Ford Focus Titanium Lw 2.0L Diesel 4D Sedan

2012 Ford Focus Titanium Lw 2.0L Diesel 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2012 Ford Focus Titanium. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Ford Focus News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1554 mm
Tracking Rear 1544 mm
Ground Clearance 100 mm
Wheelbase 2648 mm
Height 1484 mm
Length 4534 mm
Width 1823 mm
Kerb Weight 1543 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2050 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 505 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 144 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 5.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3750
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 340 Nm
Makimum Power 120 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/40 R18
Rear Tyre 215/40 R18
Front Rim Size 8.0X18
Rear Rim Size 8.0X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Control Blade, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wf0Lxxgcbl%$12345
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Germany