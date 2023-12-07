WhichCar
2012 Foton Tunland Luxury (4X4) P201 2.8L Diesel Dual Cab Utility

2012 Foton Tunland Luxury (4X4) P201 2.8L Diesel Dual Cab Utility details
ANCAP Safety Rating 3
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2012 Foton Tunland Luxury (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1600 mm
Tracking Rear 1580 mm
Ground Clearance 200 mm
Wheelbase 3105 mm
Height 1870 mm
Length 5310 mm
Width 1880 mm
Kerb Weight 1950 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2875 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 925 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 219 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3600
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 360 Nm
Makimum Power 120 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/70 R16
Rear Tyre 245/70 R16
Front Rim Size 7X16
Rear Rim Size 7X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
Rear Suspension Leaf Spring, Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Right Rear Chassis Rail
Compliance Location Pass Side Front Floor
VIN Number Lvav2Mbb9Bc000011
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
Country Manufactured China

