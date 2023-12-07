Specifications for the 2012 Great Wall V200 (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Great Wall V200 (4X4) K2 2.0L Diesel C/Chas
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|3
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1515 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1525 mm
|Ground Clearance
|194 mm
|Wheelbase
|3050 mm
|Height
|1770 mm
|Length
|5150 mm
|Width
|1842 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1707 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2885 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1700 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|700 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1180 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|3
|CO2 Emissions
|220 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|8.3 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|310 Nm
|Makimum Power
|105 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/70 R16
|Rear Tyre
|235/70 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7X16
|Rear Rim Size
|7X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Right Rear Chassis Rail
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Lgwdbe37%&C000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|China
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 2 Speakers